Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Practices fully Thursday

Polk (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

After being limited Wednesday, Polk upgraded to full participation a day later, which has the 2024 second-rounder trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If cleared for Week 9 action, Polk would profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in a New England wideout corps that features DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne.