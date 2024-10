Polk (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

After missing Wednesday's session, Polk now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. If the 2024 second-rounder is unavailable this weekend, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne would be in line to lead the Patriots' Week 8 wideout corps.