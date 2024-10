Polk (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Polk, who was unable to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action Nov. 3 against the Titans. In his absence this weekend, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne figure to lead the Patriots' Week 8 WR corps, with K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton mixing in.