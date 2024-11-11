Ja'Lynn Polk News: Catches TD in Week 10
Polk, who was on the field for 26 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the contest for a two-yard TD.
The rookie was in the Patriots' starting lineup along with -Kayshon Boutte, but Polk continues to see limited volume. That said, it's plausible that the 2024 second-rounder could pick up the pace in terms of his usage and production as the season rolls along, with the team's focus being on the future.
