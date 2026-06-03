Ja'Lynn Polk News: Catching passes in OTAs

Polk (shoulder) is participating in the Saints' OTAs, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Polk was forced to miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason, but it appears he's healthy again with offseason workouts now in progress. New Orleans added first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-rounder Barion Brown in the 2026 NFL Draft back in April, so Polk's potential path to a spot on the final 53-man roster is a narrow one.