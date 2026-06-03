Ja'Lynn Polk headshot

Ja'Lynn Polk News: Catching passes in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Polk (shoulder) is participating in the Saints' OTAs, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Polk was forced to miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason, but it appears he's healthy again with offseason workouts now in progress. New Orleans added first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-rounder Barion Brown in the 2026 NFL Draft back in April, so Polk's potential path to a spot on the final 53-man roster is a narrow one.

Ja'Lynn Polk
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Lynn Polk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Lynn Polk See More
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
286 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
289 days ago
2025 Fantasy Football Position Battles: Changing Chiefs Backfield
NFL
2025 Fantasy Football Position Battles: Changing Chiefs Backfield
Author Image
Mario Puig
331 days ago
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
NFL
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
Author Image
Mario Puig
March 19, 2025
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Analyzing 2025 ADPs on Underdog and Drafters
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Analyzing 2025 ADPs on Underdog and Drafters
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
February 18, 2025