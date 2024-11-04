Ja'Lynn Polk News: Limited snaps in return

Polk logged nine of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Polk, who was inactive in Week 8 due to a concussion, returned to the mix Sunday but saw limited playing time and didn't catch his only target. He's behind DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne in the Patriots' wideout pecking order, making Polk an unreliable fantasy lineup option.