Ja'Lynn Polk News: Logs 20 snaps on offense Sunday

Polk was on the field for 20 of a possible 51 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 second-rounder, who was out-snapped Sunday by fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte (45) DeMario Douglas (31) and Kendrick Bourne (27), didn't catch his only target in Week 15. With just 12 catches (on 32 targets) for 87 yards and two TDs in 13 games thus far, Polk remains off the fantasy re-draft radar as the Patriots' stretch run approaches.