Ja'Lynn Polk News: No catches Sunday

Polk logged 31 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Polk -- who was out-snapped by Kayshon Boutte (73), DeMario Douglas (43) and Kendrick Bourne (36) -- wasn't targeted in the contest. With just 11 catches for 80 yards and two TDs on 28 targets through 10 games to date, Polk is off the fantasy radar for now, though as the season continues to progress, the 2024 second-rounder could become more involved in the Patriots offense.