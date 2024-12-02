Ja'Lynn Polk News: No catches Sunday

Polk logged 20 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Polk -- who didn't haul in his only target Sunday -- continues to work behind Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne, a context that has limited the rookie's fantasy upside of late. While it's possible that the team looks to get Polk more involved down the stretch following a Week 14 bye, for now he's off the lineup radar.