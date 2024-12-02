Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja'Lynn Polk headshot

Ja'Lynn Polk News: No catches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Polk logged 20 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Polk -- who didn't haul in his only target Sunday -- continues to work behind Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne, a context that has limited the rookie's fantasy upside of late. While it's possible that the team looks to get Polk more involved down the stretch following a Week 14 bye, for now he's off the lineup radar.

Ja'Lynn Polk
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now