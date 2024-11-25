Ja'Lynn Polk News: One catch Sunday

Polk was on the field for 23 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Once again, Polk was out-snapped by Kayshon Boutte (60), DeMario Douglas (47) and Kendrick Bourne (41). In the process, the 2024 second-rounder caught one of his two targets for seven yards. With that in mind, Polk is off the fantasy radar in re-draft formats until or unless he's able to reclaim a steady role in New England's offense.