Jalyx Hunt News: Solid production in rookie season
Hunt finished the 2024 season with 21 total tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding one pass defensed and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games.
Hunt operated as a depth option in his rookie season behind Nolan Smith at weakside linebacker, but he still had a rather productive year. With fellow linebacker Brandon Graham potentially set to retire and other linebacker Josh Sweat entering the offseason as a free agent, Hunt could be set to see a significant increase in workload next season.
