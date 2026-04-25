Jam Miller headshot

Jam Miller News: Headed to New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 3:48pm

The Patriots selected Miller in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Miller spent his entire four-year college career at Alabama, taking over a regular role on offense in 2024, resulting in 15 starts over the last two seasons. He possesses the size to handle the rigors of an NFL campaign at 5-foot-10, 209 pounds, and does a good job with ball security (two fumbles in his college career) and falling forward on runs. On top of that, he put up an impressive 4.42 40-time at the NFL combine. That said, he doesn't typically play as fast as his time and can struggle in pass blocking, hence his seventh-round selection. Miller will be tasked with etching out a role somewhere on the depth chart behind the two locked in atop the running back room in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

Jam Miller
New England Patriots
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