Jam Miller News: Leading rusher against Indy
Miller carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards and failed to catch his only target in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts.
Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson both sat out the Patriots' preseason opener, allowing Miller to get the start and handle the bulk of the work on the ground -- the rest of the RBs in the lineup combined for 27 yards on 17 carries. The 2026 seventh-round is battling Lan Larison, Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty for the RB3 role to open the season, and Miller may have improved his chances of claiming it with Thursday's effort.
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