Jamaal Pritchett headshot

Jamaal Pritchett News: Poised to join Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 10:45am

Pritchett is slated to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pritchett is coming off the best season of his collegiate career as he hauled in 91 passes for 1127 yards and nine touchdowns for South Alabama in addition to returning 12 punts for 183 yards and one touchdown. He will look to compete for a spot as a reserve receiver and can add value on special teams as well.

Jamaal Pritchett
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
