Jamaal Williams Injury: Doubtful for Week 9

Williams (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Carolina, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Fellow backup running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out, likely forcing the Saints to promote Jordan Mims and/or Jacob Kibodi from the practice squad before Sunday. It'll likely be a busy afternoon for lead back Alvin Kamara, who also happens to be facing the NFL's worst team.