Jamaal Williams Injury: Limited again Thursday

Williams (groin) remained limited in Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

With Kendre Miller (hamstring) back on injured reserve, Williams has resumed RB2 duties behind Alvin Kamara, though Taysom Hill is the likelier of he and Williams to see more carries. After registering 19 carries across Weeks 1 and 2 this season, Williams has failed to top three carries in a single game since.