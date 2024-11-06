Jamaal Williams Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday
Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Williams was ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to the Panthers after a week of limited practices, so Wednesday's update doesn't present much clarity on his potential availability Sunday against the Falcons. If Williams suits up, he'll likely work in a complementary role behind Alvin Kamara in a Saints offense that could go more run-heavy due to numerous injuries to wide receivers.
