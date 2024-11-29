Fantasy Football
Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams Injury: Questionable after full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Williams (groin) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams' ability to practice without limitations Friday following a pair of limited sessions bodes well for his chances of returning for his first action since Week 8. If Williams makes his return Sunday, he'll likely work in a complementary role behind Alvin Kamara.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints

