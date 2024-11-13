Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jamaal Williams headshot

Jamaal Williams Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 2:15pm

Williams (groin) didn't take part in practice Wednesday.

Dating back to last week, Williams has been listed as a non-participant in two straight practices due to a groin issue, missing the last two games a result. He was seen on an exercise bike in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, so it's unclear where Williams stands in his recovery effort as Sunday's game against the Browns approaches.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now