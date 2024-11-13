Jamaal Williams Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday
Williams (groin) didn't take part in practice Wednesday.
Dating back to last week, Williams has been listed as a non-participant in two straight practices due to a groin issue, missing the last two games a result. He was seen on an exercise bike in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, so it's unclear where Williams stands in his recovery effort as Sunday's game against the Browns approaches.
