Jamaal Williams Injury: Sitting out another practice

Williams (groin) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Williams has sat out the Saints' last two games and has yet to take any practice reps this week, so he may be facing an uphill battle to gain clearance for Sunday's contest against the Browns. If Williams remains out for another game, the Saints could continue to lean on Taysom Hill and Jordan Mims to spell lead back Alvin Kamara.