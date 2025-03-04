Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamaal Williams headshot

Jamaal Williams News: Let go by New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

The Saints are releasing Williams on Tuesday, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Williams, who is now heading into his age-30 season as a free agent, rushed just 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown across 14 regular-season appearances with the Saints in 2024. He also caught nine of 11 targets for 57 yards, while racking up a career-high 288 yards as a kick returner. With 2024 having marked the least productive season of Williams' career by a notable margin, teams around the league don't figure to view the veteran running back as a hot option on the open market.

Jamaal Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now