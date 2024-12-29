Fantasy Football
Jamaal Williams headshot

Jamaal Williams News: Logs two carries Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Williams notched two carries for 12 yards and gathered in his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss versus Las Vegas.

Williams barely played even though starting running back Alvin Kamara was inactive with a groin injury for the second week in a row. Instead, Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the team with five carries for 20 yards after being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's contest. This was mostly because second-year running back Kendre Miller was forced out with a concussion during the first half. No matter who's been available at running back for New Orleans this season, Williams has never served as anything more than a fringe RB2. He'll likely provide depth once again during the regular-season finale versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints
