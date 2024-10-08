Jamaal Williams News: Plays minimal role in loss

Williams tallied two rushes for nine yards during Monday's 26-13 defeat versus the Chiefs.

Williams logged five or fewer touches for the third game in a row. The 29-year-old running back has not seen significant playing time since the Week 2 blowout versus Dallas, as Alvin Kamara has shouldered most of the workload even while Taysom Hill has been injured over the last three weeks. Williams saw more usage as a kickoff returner over the past two weeks, but there's no signal that he'll start to get more opportunities on offense moving forward. His best odds of seeing the field will come in either blowout wins or losses.