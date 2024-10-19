Jamaal Williams News: Serves as RB3 in loss

Williams logged three carries for 17 yards during Thursday's 33-10 defeat to the Broncos.

Williams appeared to fall back in the running back depth chart after four consecutive games with fewer than 12 rushing yards. The 29-year-old was already a nonfactor behind bell-cow starter Alvin Kamara, but he was overshadowed Thursday by second-year running back Kendre Miller, who logged six carries after missing the first six games with a hamstring injury. Williams and Miller both saw just one rushing attempt in the first half, so it's hard to say that either made much of an impact. It's probably too early to saw that Miller has secured the No. 2 running spot given his injury history, but Thursday's workload certainly indicates that a change could happen soon. It will be worth monitoring if Williams or Miller sees more action behind Kamara during next week's game versus the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27.