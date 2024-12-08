Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamaal Williams headshot

Jamaal Williams News: Serves as RB3 in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Williams notched three rushes for five yards and reeled in both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 14-11 win versus the Giants.

Williams saw a bit more action than when he finished with just one reception against the Rams last week. The 29-year-old running back appeared to fill a larger role in the absence of Taysom Hill (knee), who had been the team's No. 2 rusher behind Alvin Kamara this season. However, Williams still served as the Saints' No. 3 rushing threat, as second-year back Kendre Miller logged a season-high 10 carries after missing the previous four games with a hamstring issue. If Sunday's game is any indication of how the rushing responsibilities will be split going forward, then Williams would still be left with little-to-no relevance in fantasy. New Orleans will next play versus the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now