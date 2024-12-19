Jamaal Williams News: Will be ready if Kamara is out

Williams said Thursday that he'll be ready in the event Alvin Kamara (groin) can't play in Monday's game at Green Bay.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi relayed earlier Thursday that Kamara was unlikely to be available Week 16 due to the adductor injury that he sustained this past Sunday against the Commanders, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Since recording 20 touches between Weeks 1 and 2 this season, Williams' usage has been few and far between, with 22 total touches for 77 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns across his past nine appearances. Kendre Miller appears as if he'll be the biggest beneficiary if Kamara sits out Monday, having taken 19 carries for 78 yards and one TD over the last two games. If that comes to pass, Williams and Jordan Mims will be the other backfield options on the active roster, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Xazavian Valladay are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.