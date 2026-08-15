Jamal Adams Injury: Carted off with injury
Adams (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Adams appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter on the same play that Jaxson Dart found Malachi Fields for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Adams was initially evaluated by medical staff in the blue medical tent but has since been carted to the locker room, where he'll undergo further tests to determine the nature and severity of his injury.
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