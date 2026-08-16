Jamal Adams Injury: Done for season
Adams suffered a season-ending right knee injury in the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adams signed with Minnesota in late July, and he was looking to build off of a 2025 campaign in which he played a career-high 17 regular-season games with the Raiders, recording 45 total tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. The 30-year-old now will shift his focus to rehabbing his knee injury, and he'll likely be placed on injured reserve with the Vikings in the near future.
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