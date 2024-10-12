Jamal Adams Injury: Lands on NFI list

The Titans placed Adams (hip) on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Adams has been dealing with a hip injury all season and has totaled just 20 defensive snaps over his three contests. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, the veteran safety has been frustrated by his minimal playing time, and he'll now be required to sit out at least Tennessee's next four games. Adams' earliest possible return date is Sunday, Nov. 10, when the Titans face the Chargers.