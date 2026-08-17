Jamal Adams Injury: Move to IR official

The Vikings placed Adams (quad) on injured reserve Monday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell informed reporters Monday that Adams suffered a right quad tendon tear during the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday. It's a brutal blow for the 30-year-old veteran, who joined the Vikings in late July and shifted from a secondary position to linebacker to bolster the defense led by coordinator Brian Flores. Adams will turn his focus toward rehab and recovery with an aim to be fully healthy for the 2027 campaign.