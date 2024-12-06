Jamal Adams News: Reverts to practice squad Friday
Adams reverted to the Lions' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Adams made his Lions' debut in Thursday's win over the Packers, and he managed to log one solo tackle across seven defensive snaps. Adams can be elevated from the practice squad twice more this season, and he could see more snaps on defense as he gets acclimated to the Lions' defensive playbook.
Jamal Adams
Free Agent
