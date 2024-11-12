Fantasy Football
Jamal Agnew News: Joins Steelers' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 9:33am

Pittsburgh signed Agnew to its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Agnew actually tried out with Pittsburgh back before its regular-season opener, and he's now being brought on board ahead of Week 11. The Steelers already have six healthy wideouts on their active roster, but Agnew's experience as a returner could help his case to be elevated as the second half of the year plays out.

