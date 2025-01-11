Jamal Agnew News: Not play Saturday
Agnew (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Agnew and Scotty Miller were elevated from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster earlier Saturday, but neither of them will be active for the contest. Agnew has not played in a game for Pittsburgh since being signed to its practice squad Nov. 12.
