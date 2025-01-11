Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Agnew headshot

Jamal Agnew News: Not play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 4:05pm

Agnew (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Agnew and Scotty Miller were elevated from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster earlier Saturday, but neither of them will be active for the contest. Agnew has not played in a game for Pittsburgh since being signed to its practice squad Nov. 12.

Jamal Agnew
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now