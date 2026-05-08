Jamal Haynes headshot

Jamal Haynes News: Earns UDFA deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Haynes signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Haynes didn't start until his third year at Georgia Tech when he announced himself with 174 carries for 1,059 yards (6.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns. His efficiency dropped off over the next two seasons, bottoming out at 4.3 YPC in his fifth year. Still, Haynes has pass-catching chops with 33 receptions for 257 yards in his final season. He'll need to prove himself on special teams to earn a spot in a running back room that already features Chase Brown, Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.

Jamal Haynes
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Haynes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Haynes See More
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
29 days ago