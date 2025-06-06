Jamal Hill News: Back to health for OTAs
Hill (hamstring) has been taking part in Houston's offseason training activities, per the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Hill is a 2024 sixth-round draft pick of the Texans who logged 125 snaps, all on special teams, over eight regular-season games last year. The linebacker landed on IR just before Houston's regular-season finale but appears to be back to health given his participation in OTAs.
