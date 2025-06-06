Menu
Jamal Hill News: Back to health for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Hill (hamstring) has been taking part in Houston's offseason training activities, per the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Hill is a 2024 sixth-round draft pick of the Texans who logged 125 snaps, all on special teams, over eight regular-season games last year. The linebacker landed on IR just before Houston's regular-season finale but appears to be back to health given his participation in OTAs.

Jamal Hill
Houston Texans
