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Jamal Hill News: Plays Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:46pm

Hill made two tackles (one solo) during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Chargers.

Hill played 42 total snaps Thursday, with 33 defensive reps. The linebacker contributed on exactly 50 percent of the Texans' defensive plays. Hill underwent a procedure to address a wrist ligament injury during the offseason but appears to have fully recovered from the surgery.

Jamal Hill
Houston Texans
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