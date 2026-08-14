Jamal Hill News: Plays Thursday
Hill made two tackles (one solo) during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Chargers.
Hill played 42 total snaps Thursday, with 33 defensive reps. The linebacker contributed on exactly 50 percent of the Texans' defensive plays. Hill underwent a procedure to address a wrist ligament injury during the offseason but appears to have fully recovered from the surgery.
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