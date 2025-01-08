Ja'Marcus Ingram News: Dealing with personal matter

Ingram (personal) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Ingram, who played a season-high 89 percent of defensive snaps Week 18 against the Patriots with Buffalo's starters resting, is currently away from the team due to a personal matter. If he's able to return in time for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Broncos, Ingram figures to resume handling his usual depth role at cornerback.