Ja'Marcus Ingram headshot

Ja'Marcus Ingram News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Ingram (personal) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Broncos.

Ingram didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a personal matter but returned as a full participant Friday, indicating that he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. With Ingram available for the wild-card round, he's expected to serve as one of Buffalo's top reserve outside cornerbacks.

Ja'Marcus Ingram
Buffalo Bills
