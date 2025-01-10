Ja'Marcus Ingram News: Ready to rock
Ingram (personal) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Broncos.
Ingram didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a personal matter but returned as a full participant Friday, indicating that he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. With Ingram available for the wild-card round, he's expected to serve as one of Buffalo's top reserve outside cornerbacks.
