Jamaree Salyer Injury: Avoids major injury
Coach Jeff Hafley said that the injury Salyer (undisclosed) sustained during practice Wednesday won't be a long-term issue, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Salyer was carted off the practice field Wednesday, so it's relieving news that he avoided anything too serious. Hafley also said that Salyer may miss practice next week, which could open the door for rookie sixth-rounder DJ Campbell to get more meaningful reps at guard.
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