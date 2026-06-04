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Jamaree Salyer Injury: Avoids major injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 6:01pm

Coach Jeff Hafley said that the injury Salyer (undisclosed) sustained during practice Wednesday won't be a long-term issue, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Salyer was carted off the practice field Wednesday, so it's relieving news that he avoided anything too serious. Hafley also said that Salyer may miss practice next week, which could open the door for rookie sixth-rounder DJ Campbell to get more meaningful reps at guard.

Jamaree Salyer
Miami Dolphins
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