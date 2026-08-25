Jamaree Salyer Injury: Cut after reaching injury settlement
The Dolphins released Salyer (knee) from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Rather than spending the year on Miami's injured reserve list, Salyer will now become a free agent eligible to play with any team willing to sign him as soon as he's back to full strength. It's still not totally clear what type of knee injury he's currently tending to, however.
Jamaree Salyer
Free Agent
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