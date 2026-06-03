Jamaree Salyer headshot

Jamaree Salyer Injury: Leaves practice field on cart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Salyer (undisclosed) was carted off the practice field after suffering an injury Wednesday, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's not known at this time exactly what kind of injury Salyer sustained, but it looks like it could be something serious. His not being available would be a severe blow to Miami's depth on its offensive line, potentially leaving rookie sixth-rounder DJ Campbell as one of the top backup options at guard.

Jamaree Salyer
Miami Dolphins
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