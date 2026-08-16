Jamaree Salyer Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Dolphins placed Salyer (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday.
Sayler likely suffered an injury in Friday night's preseason opener against the Commanders. The depth offensive lineman will now miss the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury designation.
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