Jamaree Salyer headshot

Jamaree Salyer Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Dolphins placed Salyer (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday.

Sayler likely suffered an injury in Friday night's preseason opener against the Commanders. The depth offensive lineman will now miss the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury designation.

Jamaree Salyer
Miami Dolphins
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