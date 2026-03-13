Jamaree Salyer headshot

Jamaree Salyer News: Moving to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:17am

Salyer and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a contract Friday.

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Chargers, Salyer has found a new home in Miami. The 25-year-old from Georgia appeared in 13 regular-season games (five starts) last season, logging 501 total snaps (449 on offense, 52 on special teams). Now with the Dolphins, Salyer is expected to compete for a starting role on the offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

Jamaree Salyer
Miami Dolphins
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