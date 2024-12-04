Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamari Thrash headshot

Jamari Thrash Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Thrash (shoulder) was listed as DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns held a walkthrough after Monday night's back-and-forth affair with the Broncos. Thrash was injured against Denver, leaving his status for Week 14 versus Pittsburgh unclear. With Cedric Tillman (concussion) still working his way back, Cleveland could use more of Michael Woods and Kadarius Toney behind Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore if Tillman is unable to play.

Jamari Thrash
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now