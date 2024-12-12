Jamari Thrash Injury: Limited again

Thrash (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The wide receiver missed the Browns' Week 14 loss to the Steelers with the injury. Thrash has appeared in five games and on 50 offensive snaps this season, making three catches for 22 yards and no scores. With Cedric Tillman (concussion) returning to practice this week. Thrash may find himself low on the depth chart even if he's able to play this Sunday against the Chiefs.