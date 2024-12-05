Jamari Thrash Injury: Limited Thursday

Thrash (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Thrash injured his shoulder during the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos this past Sunday. He didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, but upgraded to limited participation a day later, boosting his chances of being available in Week 14. However, Michael Woods could be elevated off the practice squad for a second straight game in the event that Thrash is unable to play this weekend.