Jamari Thrash Injury: Limited Wednesday

Thrash (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thrash was inactive for the Browns' Week 14 loss to the Steelers after registering a DNP/LP/LP practice schedule prior to the game. If the 2024 fifth-round pick from Louisville is forced to miss his second consecutive game in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs due to this shoulder injury, expect Michael Woods to have an expanded role in Cleveland's offense.