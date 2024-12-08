Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamari Thrash headshot

Jamari Thrash Injury: Not able to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Thrash (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against Pittsburgh.

Thrash battled a shoulder injury throughout the week and won't be able to play against the Steelers. It's bad timing for the rookie, as he may have been able to see more opportunities on offense with fellow wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) set to miss the contest. Instead, Michael Woods could be in line to see extra work.

Jamari Thrash
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now