Jamari Thrash Injury: Not able to suit up Sunday
Thrash (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against Pittsburgh.
Thrash battled a shoulder injury throughout the week and won't be able to play against the Steelers. It's bad timing for the rookie, as he may have been able to see more opportunities on offense with fellow wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) set to miss the contest. Instead, Michael Woods could be in line to see extra work.
