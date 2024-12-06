Jamari Thrash Injury: Questionable to play vs. Pittsburgh

Thrash (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Thrash suffered a shoulder injury in the Browns' loss to the Broncos this past Monday. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, but if he isn't able to play in Sunday's AFC North clash, Michael Woods and Kadarius Toney would be candidates to be elevated from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster.