Jamari Thrash Injury: Sits out walk-through practice

Thrash (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns began Week 14 prep with a walk-through session after Monday's 41-32 loss to Broncos. Thrash sustained the shoulder injury during the contest, leaving his status for this Sunday's game at Pittsburgh unclear. With Cedric Tillman (concussion) also sitting out Wednesday's session and perhaps trending toward missing a second straight game, Cleveland could continue to rely on Michael Woods to serve as their No. 3 wideout behind Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore this weekend.